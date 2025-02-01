MIAMI – As the Miami Heat embark on a four-game road trip that starts Saturday night, the team could potentially look different when they come back home to play on Feb. 10. With the drama between the Heat and Jimmy Butler ongoing, the trade deadline on Feb. 6 approaches faster by the day as star Bam Adebayo spoke about the prospects of a possible move.

Butler and Adebayo have been teammates for the past six seasons where they accomplished a ton like going to the NBA Finals twice, almost three times after being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021-22. However, with Butler and Miami on the outs, there is a chance he could be traded during the road trip, but Adebayo is not focusing on what he can't control.

“Best you can try is to ignore it,” Adebayo said after Friday's practice at the Kaseya Center. “I mean, it's easier said than done, but like I said before, we still got games to play, you can’t control what you can control at the end of the day. You can't control any of that, so the best thing for you to do is when you go out there get your minutes, play hard, and impact winning.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo on “the chaos” happening

The Heat's captain would speak on the forthcoming road trip as he will be instrumental along with Tyler Herro in silencing the outside noise caused by trade talks involving Butler. Adebayo would acknowledge “the chaos going on,” but the goal is to build that togetherness with the players in the locker room at the moment as they look for some semblance.

“Just understanding the task, it's not gonna be easy. We know that,” Adebayo said. “A lot of these teams that we have already played before, so we understand they’re coming in with different game plans than the first time. For us, it's understanding what Spo is trying to get across, this is going to be a gnarly road trip. You don’t know what's gonna happen. Obviously, you got all the chaos going on, but these are the times when we go on the road and you get that collective grit, and huddle together and depend on one another.”

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra would echo the same sentiments and speak on how “gnarly” of a road trip it will be for the team.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Spoelstra said Friday. “March is going to be a lot of fun playing here at home, but for the next month, we’re on the road, and I think those are opportunities for our team to have breakthroughs. Gonna have to work for it. It's gonna be gnarly on the road. When you're a competitor, that's that's what you want. You want those kind of environments, those kind of emotions, everything feels so much more intense, and when you were able to earn tough wins, you grow from that.”

Miami is 23-23 as they play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.