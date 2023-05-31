Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

One of the best stories of the playoffs has been Miami Heat forward, Caleb Martin. He’s truly broken out and proved to be a budding star, helping his team book their spot in the NBA Finals. But, the journey to this point wasn’t easy by any means. After getting released by the Charlotte Hornets in 2021, his good buddy J. Cole put him on and called up Heat assistant Caron Butler after some open runs together. Well, the rest is history.

After Martin erupted for 26 points in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics on Monday, the 27-year-old revealed that fellow North Carolina native Cole immediately called him up and was absolutely hyped for his brilliance on the big stage:

"That's like my brother so he was just as hyped as my family was." Caleb Martin on his phone call with @JColeNC following Game 7 🔊#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV

Media Availability Game 1: Thursday, 6/1, 8:30pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/Aoc122zT32 — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2023

“That’s like my brother so he was just as hyped as my family was,” said Caleb Martin.

For a bit of backstory, Martin was working out with Cole in the summer of 21′. The Grammy Award-winning rapper really liked Martin’s game and knew he deserved another chance in the league. That’s when he called up Butler, a former player himself whom Cole built a relationship with back in the early 2010s.

Where would the Heat be if they didn’t bring in Caleb Martin for that workout? Who knows. Regardless, the former Nevada standout is eternally grateful for Cole’s help through the process and revealed that he will undoubtedly be at some of these Finals games, whether it be in Denver or Miami.

Martin is averaging 14.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in the postseason while shooting 43% from downtown, serving as one of Erik Spoelstra’s most important role players. The road to success is never easy and Martin is a testament to what hard work can bring. That’s with the guidance of a special friend with no shortage of connections.