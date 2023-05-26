A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Caleb Martin has been quite a revelation for the Miami Heat this season. He has been integral to Miami’s blistering postseason run thus far, and he has been a key reason behind the Heat mounting a 3-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After failing to close out the series in Miami in Game 4, the Heat get another chance on Thursday at the TD Garden. Unfortunately for them, Martin suffered what looked like a painful injury scare in the first half of Thursday’s crucial matchup:

Scary moment for Caleb Martin when his knee appeared to buckle. He did stay in the game and appears to have avoided a serious injury 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/a808Ii8CwX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 26, 2023

Martin’s right knee buckled after a botched drive attempt from the 6-foot-5 swingman. However, the good news for Heat fans is that he was able to remain in the game after the knock. It currently seems like Martin has dodged a potentially serious injury here, and Miami supporters will be hoping that this issue does not worsen overnight.

Tyler Herro is still on the shelf for the Heat, and the former Sixth Man of the Year has no timetable to return as of yet. Gabe Vincent is now also dealing with a left ankle sprain that has forced him to sit out on Thursday night. The last thing Miami needs right now is another injury, particularly to such an important player in their rotation.

To make matters worse, the Celtics poured it on all over the Heat in the first half of Game 5. Boston entered halftime with a commanding 61-44 lead as they look to secure a win to force a Game 6 in Miami on Saturday.