Tyler Herro will still be sitting on the bench on Thursday night when the Miami Heat look to close out the Eastern Conference Finals in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. The former Sixth Man of the Year winner is still recovering from a hand injury, and while there has been no word yet on his potential return date, it now seems that he’s getting closer.

Herro suffered a fracture on his shooting hand in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since and as of right now, the Heat have not provided a firm timetable for his return to action. However, Herro was seen putting some shots up right before Thursday’s contest, and by the looks of it, that right hand seems fine:

Tyler Herro (wrist) getting up shots before Heat-Celtics Game 5 👀 There is no official word on whether he'll return this postseason. (via @JoshBrogadirTV)pic.twitter.com/SnJ1tUPjCw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 25, 2023

Is it time for Miami Heat fans to get excited? Could Tyler Herro be ready to return in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets? Again, there is no official word on this as of yet, but the video above is a clear indication that he’s getting close.

There is one big caveat for the Heat, though. They still need to get one more win against the Celtics in order to punch their ticket in the Finals. This is obviously much easier said than done, especially with Boston hosting Game 5 at the TD Garden. Another win for them would cut the series deficit to 3-2, and surely, that will leave Miami supporters at the edge of their seats.