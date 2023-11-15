As the Heat prepare for the Nets to possibly win seven straight games, they'll get a boost as Caleb Martin will be available.

As the Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday night to win their sixth game in a row, more good news is coming their way. The team announced via their X (formerly known as Twitter) account that forward Caleb Martin will be available for tomorrow's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

A key reason for the success of the Heat so far this season has been their supporting role players and Martin is arguably the best out out of all them. If he gets playing time, it would be his first game played in the regular season since the opener against the Detroit Pistons.

He's been dealing with a knee injury since the off-season where he also missed most of the pre-season. Martin played 20 minutes in the home win to the Pistons, but scored only two points on 1/7 shooting.

Heat fans know Martin best for being a standout during the regular season, but the world got to know him better during his stellar performance in the team's magical playoff run earlier this year. He would be the scoring threat needed when Miami's main guys ran out of gas.

Miami has been on a brutal four-game road trip, however, they've won every game as they head back home to possibly get revenge on the Nets. Last time these two teams faced off, the Nets cut down the Heat's 16-point lead to win the game at the Kaseya Center.

With the Heat playing the best basketball they have all season and Martin coming back, it could prove wonders for the team as they're missing their main scoring threat in Tyler Herro. While they come back home for a game, they have a painful five-game road trip after.