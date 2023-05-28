ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

About three minutes into the third quarter of Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, Jimmy Butler whipped out what was then an iconic bit of trash talk.

Gave Vincent, who finished with a game-high 29 points that evening, splashed a pull-up three to put the Heat up 74-51 early in the second half. Jimmy Butler celebrated by mocking Al Horford, calling a timeout, and posing for the camera.

The Heat held on for that Game 3 win, but ever since that moment it’s been nothing but poor play from Jimmy Butler. In Games 4 and 5, he was a net-negative during his time on the floor going -20 and -24 respectively with a total by far the worst on the team.

It was all set up for Jimmy Butler to prove his mettle in Game 6. Back home in Miami with a chance to clinch the series in front of Heat fans. Yet, he finished with a brutal 5-for-21 shooting clip, missing 15 of his first 17 shot attempts from the floor.

Butler did come up large to end the contest. The Heat star scored Miami’s final 10 points, including what would’ve been the series-clinching free throws had Derrick White been a split-second late on his putback attempt.

The Heat now have ignominy staring them down with a potential loss in Game 7. Not only would they lose their NBA Finals appearance that looked all but certain a week ago, they’d go down as one of the worst chokers in NBA history.

Jimmy Butler can still erase all that with a huge performance – and a win – in Game 7.