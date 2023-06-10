A lot of the talk during Game 4 of the NBA Finals was about the Denver Nuggets stunning the Miami Heat with a 108-95 victory to take a 3-1 lead, but it was also UFC star Conor McGregor being booed off the Kaseya Center after an awkward announcement.

McGregor, set to make his return against Michael Chandler later this year, came to the court during a timeout in the third quarter with the Heat being down by 10. Conor mentioned it was his first-ever courtside experience at an NBA game while revealing that TIDL Sport, the fighter's body spray company, is now the official sponsor of the Heat.

After that, he would go on to knock out Burnie, Miami's mascot, in what looked to be a prepared skit. The anthropomorphic depiction of the Heat's fireball logo was wearing boxing gloves and a championship belt. Conor McGregor sprayed some of his TIDL on Burnie before knocking him out cold and delivering some extra blows while he was down.

Conor McGregor announced a sponsorship deal with the Heat during a timeout. With Miami down 10, fans booed McGregor until he came off the court. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Q4ddqLwDcS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 10, 2023

The crowd, which was already jeering, erupted in a loud boo until McGregor finally walked off the court. It's safe to say that the last thing a frustrated Miami crowd wants to hear while being down double-digits to an unstoppable Nuggets team is an unexpected announcement of a new team sponsor.

Miami's official Twitter account shared a video of Conor McGregor saying he was cheering on the Heat prior to the booing. But after his third-quarter timeout fiasco, the franchise's social media team quietly deleted all trace of McGregor. It's unclear if the delete had anything to do with the crowd's reception toward McGregor, but it'll be interesting to see if his sponsorship deal is affected in any way.

The Miami Heat are currently down 3-1 to the Denver Nuggets and will face them on Monday night for Game 5.