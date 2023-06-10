Jamal Murray couldn't be any happier that the Denver Nuggets have Aaron Gordon on their side. He knew what the high-flying forward was capable of when the team acquired him in a trade in 2021, and he's just glad that Gordon was finally able to show it in the playoffs and in the NBA Finals, specifically on Friday in Game 4.

Gordon was sensational for the Nuggets in the contest, leading the team in scoring with 27 points on top of seven rebounds, six assists and one steal. The 27-year-old had the best plus-minus in the game at +29, which speaks volumes of the impact he had for Denver in the 108-95 win.

In his postgame presser, Murray was asked to look back at the trade the Nuggets made for Gordon and if he knew what they were getting from him. The star guard proceeded to heap praise on his teammate as he highlighted that Gordon more than lived up to their expectations.

“I mean, that's why we got him. That's why we got him. He's a dog,” Murray said of Gordon. “He's strong. He's physical. He's tough. He's chill. He brings everybody together off the court, and he's a selfless player. He's been solid this whole Playoffs, this whole season, the whole time he's been here. He's been great. He just wants to win. We all want to win. I think we're all helping each other try to accomplish our goals.”

“Dog” is definitely the perfect word for Aaron Gordon. As Jamal Murray said it, he brings a unique attribute to the Nuggets that make them really difficult to beat. Not only is he anchoring the defense, but he's also contributing offensively. Just how can anyone stop that?

"That's why we got him. He's a dog." Jamal Murray on Aaron Gordon, who scored 27 PTS on 11-15 from the field in the Game 4 win.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/DXBcQmT1h1 — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2023

Gordon has certainly been critical for the Nuggets' success so far this 2023. And if he can replicate his Game 4 performance when they return to action on Monday, then the Heat could be in real trouble.