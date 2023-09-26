It seems as if the NBA World has been transported back in time and is currently embroiled in an Old West standoff between the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat, with Damian Lillard vulnerably left in the danger zone. A trade between both sides has seemed inevitable since the star point guard requested one at the start of July. But neither team is budging.

The result is a long build-up that has taken considerable steam out of the eventual climax of this big showdown. This waiting game might finally be nearing its end, though. Someone must pull the trigger on a deal, or Pat Riley and the Heat will be left outside all alone come high noon, with another suitor swooping into secure Lillard.

What the Heat can offer vs. what they should offer

The most that Miami could realistically offer the Blazers is former Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro, three first-round draft picks, Eastern Conference Finals hero Caleb Martin, intriguing prospect Nikola Jovic and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. Riley is clearly not interested in parting with all of those assets, which is a reason why trade talks stalled. However, a veteran NBA scout has a more reasonable, truncated offer in mind.

“Herro, three picks and one of those three young guys would be sufficient,” the scout told the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. “Asking for one of the three among Jovic, Martin and Jaquez is reasonable. Three first-round picks is generous. If I’m the Heat, I offer two picks, Herro and one of the three young players.”

Setting the limit at three first-rounders, a young guard with All-Star potential and an additional valuable role player makes perfect sense for Miami. Trading for Damian Lillard is an obvious win-now move, but in order to maximize the title window the organization must keep its supporting cast strong. Martin already knows head coach Erik Spoelstra's system, so the front office might be inclined to keep him off the table.

Portland is having multiple conversations for Lillard, but if the Heat want to re-ignite negotiations they will need to work fast. A deal could be done before next week. Who will strike first?