The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, 123-116. Despite leading Miami after two quarters, a 46-point third-quarter outburst by Jimmy Butler and company was too much for the Shamrocks to overcome. As such, the Heat stole homecourt advantage in this series. Here are our three bold predictions for the Miami Heat in their Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 matchup vs. the Boston Celtics.

With Friday’s Game 2 quickly coming, the Heat absolutely want to build on their strong series opener performance. On the other end, the Celtics certainly hope to even the series at 1-1 before traveling to South Beach for Games 3 and 4. Of course, the outcome of the impending clash is anyone’s guess. Still, let’s look at our three bold predictions for the Miami Heat in their Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 matchup vs. the Boston Celtics.

3. Heat supporting cast fall short

We’ll talk about Jimmy Buckets’ amazing performance in a bit. Keep in mind, however, that the Miami offense was not solely reliant on Butler in Game 1. Five out of the six other Heat players who played for at least 10 minutes also scored a minimum of 15 points. This resulted in their most efficient offensive performance since Game 1 of the first round. That’s where they scored 123 points on 97 possessions.

The Celtics, who had just come off a long series against the slow-paced Philadelphia 76ers, struggled to adapt to Miami’s faster attacks. Even in the first half, when Boston had a nine-point lead, Kyle Lowry capitalized on early shot-clock opportunities and punished the Celtics multiple times. Recall Philadelphia’s tendency to heavily rely on isolation plays. The Heat incorporated some isolation strategies in Game 1, but they did it without experiencing any stagnation in their offense. They maintained efficient scoring throughout the first half. It all came to a head in the third period, though. That’s when Miami delivered a powerful blow to Boston with a 46-25 performance.

The Celtics failed to make any defensive impact. They allowed Miami to shoot 54.1 percent from the field, including an impressive 51.6 percent from beyond the arc. Butler’s brilliance aside, the Celtics were just unable to limit the contributions of Miami’s supporting players. Take note that Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and Lowry each scored 15 points. Although they had opportunities to rally late in the game, the Celtics just could not capitalize on them and wasted those chances.

Looking ahead to Game 2, however, we expect the Celtics to make major defensive adjustments. As such, we project that the Heat’s supporting cast won’t be as potent as they were in Game 1.

2. Bam Adebayo remains a beast in the middle

Heat big man Bam Adebayo once again displayed his consistent and valuable contributions in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. In his typical fashion, Adebayo played efficiently. He dominated the boards and showed great defensive effort. He embraced his role as the “second-man option” and played a pivotal role in Miami’s very impressive victory over Boston, helping the Heat secure the series opener.

Despite not being the primary scoring option or the go-to player in late-game situations, Adebayo showcased his versatility and ability to fulfill any role on the team. In 36 minutes on the court, he recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. His well-rounded performance exemplified his value to the Heat’s success throughout the NBA Playoffs.

One reason Adebayo did well was how Boston rotated its frontcourt. In Game 1, the Celtics attempted to replicate their successful lineup change from the previous series by starting Robert Williams III instead of Derrick White. However, this adjustment did not yield positive results against Miami. The Celtics’ starting lineup struggled. It was outscored by 10 points in nearly nine minutes of play. Conversely, the Heat had a reserve player, Malcolm Brogdon, on the court during crucial moments down the stretch.

Although the Celtics made a valiant effort to overcome their 12-point deficit in the final period, they were hindered by a critical stretch of turnovers on five possessions. However, when the Celtics opted for a lineup consisting of four guards/wings and only one big, they displayed a sharper offensive performance. Perhaps they will replicate that in Game 2.

As the series progresses, it remains to be seen whether Celtics coach Mazzulla will revert to a smaller lineup in Game 2. The Celtics have faced similar situations in the past and managed to rally. They will aim to draw from their previous experiences and strive for another successful comeback in the ongoing series. Whatever Mazzulla does, though, Adebayo is just flat-out the best big man in this series. He’ll dominate no matter who lines up against him.

1. Jimmy Butler’s production takes a hit

Jimmy Butler delivered an outstanding performance in Game 1. He showcased his versatility and impacted the game in multiple ways. With 35 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and six steals, Butler filled the stat sheet. He proved to be a dominant force on the court. His contributions were truly remarkable and instrumental in helping the Heat overcome a double-digit deficit.

Butler’s mid-range shooting was particularly impressive. He went 6-for-9 from that area between the paint and the 3-point line. However, he was not the only Heat player who excelled in shooting. As we already mentioned, six different players on the team made at least two 3-pointers, and four players contributed with at least two assists on 3-point shots. This collective effort from the Heat’s roster demonstrated that their success was not merely a result of luck but a display of solid shooting and teamwork.

While the Celtics can anticipate their opponent to have a less remarkable shooting performance from beyond the arc in future games, it is important to acknowledge that the Heat’s success was not solely reliant on fortunate shooting. The Celtics faced defensive challenges, particularly in the first 12 minutes after halftime. This contributed to the Butler’s offensive effectiveness.

Jimmy Butler plainly established himself as the best player on the court. Notably, Butler’s six steals stood out as an exceptional feat. He joined the elite company of Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan as one of the few players in NBA history to have multiple playoff games with 35+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ steals. Additionally, Butler became the first player in Heat history to achieve 35 points and six steals in a playoff game, further highlighting his extraordinary performance.

Moving forward, though, Butler will be the focal point of Boston’s Game 2 defense. The Celtics can live with Adebayo dominating in the paint. However, they cannot afford another Butler explosion on their own home court. We expect Boston to throw everything and the kitchen sink at Jimmy, and that will slow Butler’s production down in Game 2.