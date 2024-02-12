Duncan is not thrilled with Jaylen Brown.

On Sunday afternoon, Duncan Robinson and the Miami Heat took on Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the last two Eastern Conference Finals. Of course, it was the Heat who won last year's series against the Celtics and advanced to the NBA Finals in the process, but on Sunday, Boston exacted some revenge, picking up a road victory in one of the toughest places to win in the NBA.

Some controversy occurred during this one when Brown and Robinson found themselves in a bit of a skirmish in the fourth quarter. Brown eventually threw Robinson to the ground, resulting in him picking up a flagrant foul penalty one, meaning he was allowed to stay in the game.

After the game, Robinson spoke up about the incident, and it doesn't seem that he and Brown will be making up any time soon.

“I just thought it was a dirty play to be honest with you. That’s how people miss entire seasons… I thought it was dangerous, unnecessary, and excessive,” said Robinson, per Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Interestingly enough, the flagrant foul appeared to spur a momentum boost for the Heat, who made the game a lot closer down the stretch than the Celtics probably would have preferred. However, the Heat simply weren't able to generate enough offense down the stretch, especially considering they were competing without Jimmy Butler, who missed the contest for personal reasons, and Terry Rozier, who left the game early with an injury.