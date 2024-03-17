Miami Heat star Duncan Robinson achieved history Sunday afternoon during his team's game against the Detroit Pistons as he is now the fastest player to drain 1000 three-point shots in NBA history off his first make in the contest. He has done it in 343 games, which broke Philadelphia 76ers forward Buddy Hield's mark at 350.
Not only is Robinson the fastest player to hit 1000 deep balls, but he was also the quickest to 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800 and 900 shots from three-point range according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. The aforementioned Hield still has the fastest to reach up to 1300 shots made from deep until Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry controls the rest up until 3600 shots.
The achievement from Robinson is utterly fantastic as there was a time with Miami where playing time came sparse, but he put in the time and effort to become an all-around player despite just being known for his elite ability from three-point range. He had been starting for Miami the past 11 games with the injuries to Tyler Herro.
Erik Spoelstra is not surprised about Robinson
He has improved his offensive ability with driving the ball, floaters, mid-range, and even passing the ball which for Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, he's said earlier that it doesn't come as “a surprise anymore.”
‘“With Duncan, it’s not at all even a surprise anymore,” Spoelstra said. “He’s so skilled offensively and he fits with any unit. He knows how to complement either unit, he also knows how to be a focal point of actions. He creates overreactions.”
Heat season has been “fun” for Robinson
So far this season coming into the seminal game against Detroit where he hit 1000 three-point shots, he has been averaging 13.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from deep. For Robinson, he's said before that this season has been “fun” and that he kept pushing when his performance was down in past seasons.
“Honestly, the whole year has been fun,” Robinson said. “I think part of that has been my approach, part of that has been just the mindset that I had coming in. But then, obviously, part of it is getting to enjoy having the opportunity and doing my best to make the most of it.”
“In terms of why I kept pushing, I think part of it was there was no other alternative,” Robinson continued. “That’s all it was always ever going to be. And then two, I think I try to walk a very delicate line, I think everybody does to a certain extent, of you don’t want to be caught up in narratives or this and that. You want to keep that out of sight, out of mind. But the reality is, all those exist. And a part of it, too, is having the inner fire to be like, ‘I’m not going out like that.’”
Robinson will continue to make history as the Heat will need his ability as there are 15 games left in the regular season after the Pistons game Sunday afternoon where they were in eighth in the East. He has been getting a head start on the road to the next milestone as by halftime, he had 21 points on making five of his seven attempts from deep.