Duncan Robinson was hyped!

Before he became one of the most feared outside shooters in the NBA today, Miami Heat sniper Duncan Robinson spent three years in Ann Arbor playing for the Michigan Wolverines. As a product of the Big Ten school, it was not much of a surprise to see Robinson all hyped up Monday night when he learned that JJ McCarthy and Michigan football defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl — just like another Michigan alumnus by the name of Tom Brady.

Michigan alum Duncan Robinson was HYPED after the Wolverines took down Alabama in the Rose Bowl 😂pic.twitter.com/oEIEHoxYFb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 2, 2024

Heat's Duncan Robinson happy to see Michigan football advance to the CFP title game

Robinson's reaction was caught on camera while he was getting ready for the Heat's assignment against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road. Unfortunately for Robinson and the Heat, they failed to have the same Monday night fate as the Wolverines, as they fell prey to the Clippers in a 121-104 loss. Robinson came off the bench and scored 15 points, while shooting 3-for-8 from the field with two assists and a rebound in 26 minutes of action, with all his field goals coming from behind the arc.

Robinson and Michigan football supporters have one more game to cheer their team for, as the Wolverines are scheduled to play Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8 in Houston.

The Heat forward, however, is unlikely to get a chance to see Michigan play the Huskies in person, as Miami will be playing the Houston Rockets on the same day of the national title game.