Before he became one of the most feared outside shooters in the NBA today, Miami Heat sniper Duncan Robinson spent three years in Ann Arbor playing for the Michigan Wolverines. As a product of the Big Ten school, it was not much of a surprise to see Robinson all hyped up Monday night when he learned that JJ McCarthy and Michigan football defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl — just like another Michigan alumnus by the name of Tom Brady.

Heat's Duncan Robinson happy to see Michigan football advance to the CFP title game

The Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson in front of his condo in Miami.

Robinson's reaction was caught on camera while he was getting ready for the Heat's assignment against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road. Unfortunately for Robinson and the Heat, they failed to have the same Monday night fate as the Wolverines, as they fell prey to the Clippers in a 121-104 loss. Robinson came off the bench and scored 15 points, while shooting 3-for-8 from the field with two assists and a rebound in 26 minutes of action, with all his field goals coming from behind the arc.

RECOMMENDED
Erik Spoelstra had a lot to say about the team's rookie star.
Heat's Erik Spoelstra gets 100% real what attracted Miami to draft Jamie Jaquez Jr.

Nick Meyer ·

Michigan football, Wolverines, Rose Bowl, LaDarius Henderson, Zak Zinter, Zak Zinter and LaDarius Henderson in Michigan unis with Rose Bowl Stadium in the background
Michigan football transfer OL vocal on 'adversity' they faced after Zak Zinter's injury

Scotty White ·

Michigan football QB JJ McCarthy and RB Blake Corum are among the 2024 Draft Prospects to watch.
Michigan's top 2024 NFL Draft prospects to watch in College Football Playoff National Championship

Nick Meyer ·

Robinson and Michigan football supporters have one more game to cheer their team for, as the Wolverines are scheduled to play Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8 in Houston.

The Heat forward, however, is unlikely to get a chance to see Michigan play the Huskies in person, as Miami will be playing the Houston Rockets on the same day of the national title game.