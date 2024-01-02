Tom Brady was HYPED.

The Michigan Wolverines are marching to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game after bringing down the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday night at the Rose Bowl, 27-20. And there might not be a much more hyped person in the world over that win than former Michigan football quarterback Tom Brady, who went bananas right after the Wolverines made the game-winning stop in overtime.

Safe to say the 🐐 @TomBrady is hyped for this @UMichFootball dub!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QR5ne6XVJY — Michael McCorkle Jones (@jussaSportsGuy) January 2, 2024

It was a win to remember for every Michigan football fan. Tom Brady isn't a stranger to success, having won multiple Super Bowl titles in the NFL with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he genuinely looked excited over the success on the field of JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines.

It can also be mentioned that Brady was part of the last Michigan football team to win a national title, which was way back in 1997 when he was backing up Brian Griese.

Michigan football scores thrilling Rose Bowl win vs. Alabama

McCarthy had a clutch performance in the win over Alabama. He passed for 221 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-27 completion while managing to avoid getting picked. His touchdown pass to Roman Wilson late in regulation allowed Michigan football to force the game to overtime, where the Wolverines drew first blood and made the aforementioned defensive stand to finish the job in Pasadena.

Expect Brady to go all out in his support of his alma mater in the national title game where the Wolverines will take on the winner of the contest between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies on Monday night.