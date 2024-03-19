Monday night was one to forget for the Miami Heat. In addition to their 98-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the team is unsure of a certain player's status for their upcoming clashes. During the Heat's outing against Philly, Duncan Robinson exited the game with back discomfort and was unable to return, per Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman.
The sharpshooter saw just over 24 minutes of action before leaving the floor. He managed three points and four rebounds.
It doesn't help how the Heat are overly-depleted at the moment. Entering Monday's game, the team was without Jimmy Butler (foot), Tyler Herro (foot), Kevin Love (heel), Nikola Jovic (hamstring) and Josh Richardson (surgery).
While Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin saw action, it also doesn't help how they're listed on the injury report. This is a troubling sign for the Heat, considering how the playoffs are less than a month away. Last game, the team barely survived the Detroit Pistons, carving out a victory courtesy of a buzzer-beating three by Adebayo.
Duncan Robinson is essential to the Heat ahead of their final games
And looking at their schedule, the final stretch of the regular season won't be a walk in the park. Among the outings in the Heat's last 14 games, two are against Eastern Conference heavyweight Cleveland Cavaliers. Duels with the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and the Sixers (again) are set to take place as well so the team will have to trudge on and hope that those who are viable for a quick recovery do so.
As for Robinson, the Heat fandom is hoping that it's nothing serious. The 6-foot-7 sniper is currently averaging 13.7 points and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from downtown. Whether starting or coming off the bench, Robinson has been a key piece in Miami's rotation so losing him ahead of the playoffs will only add to the ongoing injury nightmare.
The Hear are currently 37-31, clinging on to eighth place in the East.