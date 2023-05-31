Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat’s run to the 2023 NBA Finals has Dwight Howard really inspired, so much so that the NBA big man couldn’t help but share some motivational words of his own.

After the Heat took down the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, Howard looked back at the odds that were given to Miami when the series with Jayson Tatum and co. was about to start. Back then, ESPN only gave a three percent chance to the Vice City franchise to win over the Beantown team.

Of course NBA fans know what happened after that. The Heat went on to take a 3-0 series lead against the Celtics, and while they allowed Boston to come back from that and force a Game 7, Butler and the rest of the team made sure to close things out in the finale.

It was a great learning experience for Howard, who tweeted: “They say even if it’s only a 1% chance you gotta believe you can do it.”

Dwight Howard couldn’t have said it any better. The Heat have certainly shown everyone that odds are just numbers, and as long as there’s even a sliver of hope to achieve things, nothing is impossible.

The Heat will look to prove that once again as they enter the NBA Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets as heavy underdogs.

As for Howard, it might have very well inspired him to continue his bid for one last hurrah in the NBA.