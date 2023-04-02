Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Miami Heat president Pat Riley couldn’t hold back his delight after seeing Dwyane Wade get elected into the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Wade was officially named a Hall of Fame inductee on Saturday alongside other legends of the game like Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich and Becky Hammon. Of course it wasn’t really a surprise given the work Wade has done and accomplishments he has achieved throughout his legendary NBA career, though it’s definitely amazing to see it become real.

After the announcement, the whole Heat organization celebrated the milestone. Riley also released a statement to congratulate Wade, emphasizing that it’s a well-deserved honor.

“We are all so proud of Dwyane as a first ballot recipient, selected to be enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. What an honor! It is EARNED and DESERVED!!” Riley said.

True enough, there was never any doubt that Dwyane Wade is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. More than just his accomplishments, he has been a great ambassador of the game and continues to influence the next generation of athletes.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As Pat Riley said it, the Hall of Fame nod is both earned and deserved.

For what it’s worth, Wade himself was absolutely ecstatic and proud to be part of the group. On Twitter, he shared how it feels like to be considered among the game’s “GOATs,” all while expressing disbelief that he’s really a Hall of Famer.

Wade has given Heat and NBA fans some of the best moments in franchise and league history, and even before becoming part of the Hall of Fame, he has already cemented his status as a true great. It’s definitely a huge honor, but it’s only the cherry on top of a legendary career.

Congratulations, Wade!