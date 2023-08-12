Dwyane Wade and LeBron James teamed up for one of the most iconic moments in NBA history back when they were both members of the Miami Heat. In a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wade dished a no-look bounce pass to James on the break, and James threw down a monster dunk. The picture of James throwing the ball down and Wade looking at the crowd with his arms up is one of the most popular photographs in NBA history.

Recently, Wade had a hilarious revelation about that iconic photograph featuring him and James, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“You know I’d never seen the dunk, really? I looked away from the dunk… A bounce pass. The fundamentals of the game led to one of the most iconic moments.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“You know I’d never seen the dunk, really? I looked away from the dunk… A bounce pass. The fundamentals of the game led to one of the most iconic moments.” Dwyane Wade on his legendary photo with LeBron James ⚡️ (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/XnliPCsP8N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 12, 2023

Dwyane Wade, 41, was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and played for three different teams — the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers — across his 16 years in the NBA. But Wade is best known for his time as a member of the Miami Heat, as he averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game across 948 total regular-season appearances with the franchise (847 starts).

Wade and James accomplished a whole together during their four seasons as teammates. They made it to the NBA Finals all four years and won two titles together in 2012 and 2013. Dwyane Wade and LeBron James should be remembered as one of the best dynamic duos in the history of the NBA.