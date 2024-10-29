Despite working through trade rumors surrounding Jimmy Butler and memes about a Dwyane Wade statue gone wrong, the Miami Heat were able to get their second win of the season on Monday evening at home against the Detroit Pistons. While it wasn't the prettiest game, Miami was ultimately able to pull away down the stretch thanks in large part to a 23-point performance from star small forward Jimmy Butler.

Wade of course remains an icon of the Heat franchise and wants nothing more than to see the team do well in the present day, and recently, the Hall of Famer shared some sage advice for Butler as he navigates the new roster, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald (via HoopsHype).

“Showing people you still got it, I don’t think he needs to concern himself with that,” said Wade. “(Butler) needs to figure out this team this year and how he’s going to be the best version of Jimmy Butler for this team.”

Wade also spoke on how the game evolves for players as they age and rosters change.

“Roles change and you got to find that role and you got to find that comfort,” Wade said. “So right now, we’re watching a team finding themselves and Jimmy has to find his role on this year’s team. It’s not the same as the first year when he got here. The personnel is different. He’s different, he’s older, as well. Miles are adding up. But he’s smarter as a basketball player than he’s ever been.”

What can the Heat accomplish in 2024-25?

Optimism for the Heat was at an all-time low after the team's opening game destruction at the hands of the Orlando Magic at home. However, Miami has since rebounded with two straight victories, and Butler has played well in each after totaling just three points in the Magic loss.

The Heat arguably have the deepest team of the Butler era this season, as the squad has retained the same core that has led them on multiple deep playoff runs over the last several years while adding key pieces through the draft and trades including Jaime Jaquez Jr., Terry Rozier, and Nikola Jovic.

Add this to the fact that Miami has the consensus best coach in the NBA in Erik Spoelstra, and the Heat could be poised to do big things in 2024-25, even as the Eastern Conference landscape has gotten dramatically more talented in recent seasons.