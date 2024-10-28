MIAMI – There is no doubt that the Miami Heat's statue of Dwyane Wade has garnered polarizing reactions with some poking fun at it or even some saying that it doesn't resemble the Hall of Fame player at all. However, Wade would call it “beautiful” and say it's one of the best statues ever after Sunday's unveiling where the next day, he finally responded to the criticism.

It was a big event Sunday that consisted of a performance of artist Rick Ross, guest speakers speaking such as Wade's son Zaire, and the man of the hour himself giving a speech along with the unveiling. When asked if he's seen the reactions on social media, Wade would response without hesitation saying he did and defended it by questioning that people don't have the experience in making a statue.

“Yeah, I have an iPhone, social media, you see all things man,” Wade said. “It's a lot of talk about me in this world. Y'all got to know me by now. I care, but I don't. The social media world is about opinions. Everyone has an opinion. Everyone you use your opinions. Please talk more about us. Talk more about the statue, come out and see it, take some photos, send some memes. We don't care. It was a special moment yesterday, my family and I, I don't know a lot of people with a statue. Do you? Anybody here? Y'all know anything about the process of a statue? No one out there do either. It's an unbelievable process to be a part of, and it's a complicated process.”

Dwyane Wade on the artistic interpretation of the Heat statue

Wade would further talk about the reactions to the statue and said the intent was to make an artistic interpretation of the iconic moment when he said “This is my house” inside what is now the Kaseya Center in March of 2009.

“When we're sitting down with the Miami Heat and myself,” Wade said. “What we wanted to do is we wanted to capture a moment that represented the organization and represented myself and represented myself and represented the city. Felt like we captured that moment in artistic form and artistic way. If I wanted it to look like me, I'll just stand outside there reading and y'all and take photos you don't need to look like me. It's an artistic version of a moment that happened that we're trying to cement. I just woke up today still in disbelief, still in disbelief that we were chosen, that I was chosen to be the first person in this organization's history, in this to have that honor and it's an honor.”

It was a special moment when it was announced back in January of this year that Wade would get the first statue in franchise history which was when they were celebrating his Hall of Fame induction. The festivities continue Monday during halftime between the Heat and the Detroit Pistons where there will be interviewing Wade and the artists behind the statue.

Dwyane Wade on the memes about the Heat statue

Wade even talked more about the memes he saw, even making fun of the fact people compared him to actor Laurence Fishburne. He would also emphasize he feels bad for the sculptors since he was there every step of the way in crafting the art piece.

“And so I appreciate all the comments that everyone has because I'm in on the joke,” Wade said. “Guys, like, I laugh all the time, like, I'm cool. I saw some memes that I was like, I got a little Laurence Fishburne lower jawline. I mean, my jawline is covered with this beard. Y'all can't see it. I ain't a beard at the time, so y'all see my jawline a little more. But you know, the family at fine art studios, did an amazing job, and I hate that for them, because they are in a different world.

“You know, when it comes to the work that they're doing and what they create,” Wade continued. “And every time they create something, someone has to come out and say something about their creation. They cannot do what they do. And so I know what that feels like. You learn how to just, laugh, look at it, learn from it, move on, whatever. So we good.”

At any rate, the statue will live forever outside the Kaseya Center commemorating the Heat's greatest player.