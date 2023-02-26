Miami Heat legend and Hall of Fame finalist Dwyane Wade received the President’s Award during the 54th NAACP Image Awards, an annual event that celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color.

Also receiving the award was Wade’s wife, actress, producer, and author Gabrielle Union. During the acceptance of their speech, the parents took the time to honor their daughter, Zaya Wade.

Thank you to the @naacpimageaward and the @NAACP. We are honored to be the recipients of the President’s Award. 🙏🏾 #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/tUgnF97FmW — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2023

“I want to take this moment to publicly speak to our daughter Zaya,” Wade begins.

“As your father, all I’ve wanted to do is get it right. I’ve sat back and watch how gracefully you’ve taken on public scrutiny. And even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of the house every morning. I admire how you handle the ignorance in our world. I admire that you face every day.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement.”

Union would say, “Let’s just name a couple hard truths. First, the intersection of Black rights and the rights of the LGBTQIA, trans and gender-nonconforming people continues to be rough — that’s a huge understatement.”

Continuing, the proud mother says that “Even as we demand equality at the top of our lungs, we consistently fail to extend our advocacy to protect some of our most vulnerable among us. And second, Black trans people are being targeted, terrorized and hunted in this country, every day, everywhere. And there’s rarely a whisper about it.”

Wade and Union are in the frontlines of the battle against hate and discrimination.

No matter what their personal beliefs are, it should be difficult anyone to criticize the couple for their ability to love unconditionally.