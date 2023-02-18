Following a storied NBA career, longtime Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade has now been named a finalist for the Naismith Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.

Alongside Dwyane Wade, the 2023 finalists are Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, and Tony Parker.

Upon news that he was named a finalist, Wade had an emotional reaction. He delivered a strong statement while speaking to the crowd.

“A young Dwyane Wade never thought that this moment would be here. You know, sometimes when you are young and you have a dream, a lot of people don’t believe in your dream. It seems so far-fetched, but I’ve always been a dreamer I would be lying to you guys if I were to say that I didn’t want to quit on that dream, many, many times. But I didn’t.” said Wade.

He then added, “And so to be here, I’ve had many nights where I envisioned having that orange jacket, so I’m one step closer.”

Throughout his NBA career, Dwyane Wade was a proven superstar. Over his 17 NBA seasons, he averaged 22 points per game, 5.4 assists per game, and 4.7 assists per game. Wade was also efficient, shooting 480% from the floor and .765% from the free-throw line.

In terms of accomplishments, Wade filled his trophy case. He finished his career as a 13-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA team member, three-time All-defensive team, a scoring champion, and a three-time NBA Champion.

Now, as he is named a finalist for the Naismith Pro Basketball Hall of Fame, Dwyane Wade looks to add yet another accomplishment to his resume.