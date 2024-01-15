Dwyane Wade gets real.

Dwyane Wade will forever be remembered as a Miami Heat star, so it is only fitting for the franchise to have a statue of their former cornerstone. Wade learned of the good news on Sunday, with the Basketball Hall of Famer left humbled by it.

“I didn't dream of this… I'm just so grateful,” Wade said at Kaseya Center during the Heat's home game against the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

"I didn't dream of this… I'm just so grateful" Dwayne Wade couldn't contain his tears after finding out the Heat are building a statue for him 🥹🙌 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/eQil5mRw3C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2024

The statue is expected to be unveiled in front of the Kaseya Center in the fall of 2024, per the NBA's website.

Wade means a lot to the Heat. He helped Miami win three NBA championships and was the NBA Finals MVP in 2006 when Miami came back from a 0-2 series deficit to beat Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks and win the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Years later, he welcomed LeBron James and Chris Bosh to form the Heat's Big Three which led to two more titles for the franchise.

Wade played in the NBA for 16 seasons, 15 of which he spent wearing Heat threads. He also played for the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it was Miami that truly savored the peak of Wade's abilities on the court. He retired from basketball with 13 All-Star appearances, two-time All-NBA First Team, and a scoring title (2009).

Wade, selected by the Heat fifth overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, ended his career in the league with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 steals across 1,054 games. He is also the Heat's all-time leader in points, assists, steals, and assists.