Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra opens up about guard R.J. Hampton and if he's ready to play amid injury woes.

As the Miami Heat are set to face the Charlotte Hornets Monday night, there's a possobility the team could be down four players in the starting lineup. With Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, and Tyler Herro having been out, add point guard Kyle Lowry's name to the fold as he was inserted in the NBA official injury report as questionable with back spasms.

If Lowry ends up being out for the game, the Heat will have to rely on some big contributions from players in the second unit and young, hungry prospects waiting to get an opportunity. One of those players is R.J. Hampton who has been dealing with a sprained right knee.

Having only two minutes of playing time this season, Hampton could be in store for more now he's recovered from the injury and with all the injury woes. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said at shoot-around Monday morning that “he's ready” according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“Physically, conditioning-wise, all of that, he’s ready,” Spoelstra said. “He’s been able to go through two full-scale practices and then half a dozen more intense workouts and 3-on-threes, two-on-twos, all that. So physically he’s ready. And we’ll just have to wait and see whether we need to go that deep in the rotation tonight.”

Hampton talks about coming back from injury

Hampton said before Monday's game against the Hornets that it's been a journey since he sustained the injury to get healthy like he is at the moment. However, he feels “100 percent” per Chiang.

“It’s been a long rehabilitation process,” Hampton said. “But I feel like we did everything we could to get me back feeling 100 percent and I feel 100 percent.”

The 22-year old guard was a former first-round pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020 draft where he was selected 24th overall. He signed a two-way contract with Miami in September of this year as he looks to take his raw talent and develop into a complete basketball player and if there is any team that can do that, it's the Heat.

“Spo has just reiterated to me that he sees the talent level in me and he just wants to max that out,” Hampton said, “whether that’s to be a point guard or whether that’s to be a shooting guard. I’ve been working with the shooting coach, Rob [Fodor], pretty much every day since I’ve been here perfecting my shot and getting that down pat, whether that’s off the dribble or catch-and-shoots. I think with whatever the team needs, I feel like I’m going to be 100 percent ready to do that.”

Hampton says Heat organization is “very detailed”

While he hasn't seen much game time with the Heat, he has seen NBA action with three other teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and the Detroit Pistons. In his young career, he has appeared in 162 games and started 18 times. Before entering the NBA, he played in New Zealand rather than being in college basketball from 2019-2020 where after his stint, he was projected to be a top pick.

Hampton talks about the process Spoelstra and the Heat organization go through as being “very detailed.”

“I think it’s just very detailed, just the time that everybody takes,” Hampton said. “A lot of places, you have maybe a player development guy. They’re not maybe in tune with what the coach is wanting. They might not connect. But here, it’s very detailed. Spo is very detailed with the staff about what he wants to be done with certain players. You see that because of all the guys in the Heat’s history who have gone on to do major things.

When it comes to the detailed style Miami has, Hampton said that starts “at the top.” He references the President of the team in basketball legend Pat Riley and Spoelstra.

“It’s just a credit to the top. It all starts at the top. If it doesn’t start at the top, that’s when you don’t see the developmental stages in other programs, other organizations,” Hampton said. “That’s just a credit to Pat [Riley], Spo and their attention to detail with that.”

The young prospect just wants to play

Hampton has a simple goal, he wants to play. There's no doubt that Spoelstra sees the talent in him as fans have been eager to see what the Dallas, Texas native can do with Miami.

“I’m open to playing anywhere,” Hampton said. “As long as the orange ball bounces, I’m good. Whether that’s Japan, New Zealand or here in Miami. I’m happy to just play wherever and develop, and hopefully bring a lot to this team.”

The Heat are 12-10 on the season which puts them at ninth in the Eastern Conference with the Brooklyn Nets in front of them. Consequently, they look to get a win tonight against the Hornets and enjoy four straight games at home after.