We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we return to action following the In-Season Tournament. We head to the Eastern Conference for this next matchup as the Miami Heat (12-10) take on the Charlotte Hornets (7-13). Check out our NBA odds series for our Heat-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are currently second in the Southeast Division and they've alternated wins and losses over the last five games going 2-3. Their last game was a 99-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers as they dropped to 5-4 at home on the season. They'll hit the road where they've had better luck at 7-6 as they're billed as short favorites here tonight.

The Charlotte Hornets are fourth in the Southeast Division and they're also 2-3 in their last five games. After back-to-back losses to the Bulls and Timberwolves, the Hornets were able to fend off the Raptors and win their last game 119-116. They'll try to build some momentum here tonight with back-to-back home wins.

Miami Heat: -3.5 (-114)

Charlotte Hornets: +3.5 (-106)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat weren't particularly good in their last game against the Cavs and they gave up two separate 0-15 runs during the game. They should have had the lead locked up on several occasions, but they played lackadaisical defense and couldn't stop the Cavs in transition. They've prided themselves on being a solid defensive team all season, so expect them to make some adjustments and get back to that tonight. They'll also be heading into this game with a lengthy injury report that includes Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, with Kyle Lowry still listed as ‘questionable.' Lowry's availability will be crucial here as he led them in scoring their last game.

To win this game against the Hornets, the Heat will have to set up their half-court offense and try to run their sets through Kevin Love. The Hornets will also be diminished in this one, so we could be looking at a situation where Jimmy Butler has to take control of this game for the Heat. The betting total is set rather low, so it could be indicative of an advantageous matchup for the Heat on defense. Expect them to try and cause a ton points off turnovers from the Hornets.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Miami's injury report doesn't look good, but Charlotte's isn't looking very great either. LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin will both continue to sit ahead of this game. Mark Williams is also doubtful to play, so they're going to need Nick Richards or PJ Washington to step up in that spot. The Hornets have seen a massive boost to their scoring since welcoming Miles Bridges back into the lineup. If he's able to draw fouls down low and spread the floor with his shooting, he could have a big day in exploiting the matchup without Dam Adebayo on the floor. Expect him and Terry Rozier to run a constant pick-and-roll game as they try to open the defense up.

The Hornets closed their last game out shooting the ball very well, so there's a solid chance their hot hands carry over into the early stages of this game. Look for Gordon Hayward to find open looks and get his three-point stroke going early. He should have some opportunities to work his mid-range game against the depleted Heat, so look for him to be aggressive in trying to score the basketball. The Hornets would benefit from trying to push the pace in transition.

Final Heat-Hornets Prediction & Pick

This game should be close considering both teams will have to work deep into their benches due to injuries. I think Miles Bridges is the x-factor in this game for the Hornets as he'll have the best matchup of the game to work with. If he can give Charlotte another huge game and dominate on the boards, this could be a solid opportunity for them to steal another win at home.

The Heat have struggled over their last few games and their defense hasn't played to the same level without Bam Adebayo in the lineup. They've fallen victim to playing at their opponents' pace and it didn't work out for them in their last game. I expect the Hornets to come out hot on their home rims and get out to an early lead. If the Heat continue to fall into shooting slumps, they won't cover the spread in this one. Let's go with the Charlotte Hornets to cover at home.

Final Heat-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +3.5 (-106)