Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

All eyes are on the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets with the NBA Finals right around the corner. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra praised Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during NBA Finals Media Day, per NBA on Twitter.

“I also think you do have to credit and acknowledge Denver’s culture,” Spoelstra said. “They have a very strong culture. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the two teams been able to have sustained success and they’ve done a great job of building their culture. Mike and his staff have just done a tremendous job of building a system that fits perfectly around their two top players.”

Spoelstra understands that upsetting the Nuggets won’t be a simple task. The Heat have worked hard to reach the Finals, but the Nuggets are a team that does “all the right things” according to Spoelstra.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They do all the right things,” Spoelstra continued. “You’re not going to have any kind of weaknesses or glitches or cracks… we feel the same way about our group. I just think it’s set up for great competition.”

Although the Nuggets are favored over the Heat, Denver isn’t taking anything for granted. They understand just how resilient this Miami team is. The Heat had to overcome the NBA Play-In Tournament to even reach the playoffs, where they were met with a first round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami never looked back though and now find themselves with an opportunity to win the NBA Finals.

As Spoelstra said, this Heat-Nuggets Finals clash is “set up for great competition.”