The Denver Nuggets have spoken to the media ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Thursday, and Nikola Jokic explained how he feels about the Nuggets being the favorites in the series.

“I think we’re not the favorites,” Nikola Jokic said, via Mark J. Spears of ESPN. “In the Finals there are no favorites. This is going to be the hardest games of our lives.”

The Nuggets come in as significant favorites over the Heat in Game 1 and in the series as a whole, but it appears that Denver’s best player is not buying into the hype as the start of the series approaches.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Nuggets have home-court advantage, which is admittedly not everything, as we saw in the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and the Boston Celtics. The Heat won three of their four games on the road in Boston, with the lone home win coming in Game 3 of the series in blowout fashion. The Heat won games one and two in Boston, then came back and won Game 7 after losing games four, five and six.

It was an easier time for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. They swept the Los Angeles Lakers in four games.

Judging by how both conference finals series went, it makes sense that the Nuggets are coming in as favorites. As a competitor, it also makes sense that Jokic and his team is not buying into the hype, and just want to get the job done and win the NBA Finals.