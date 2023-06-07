Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra recently gave an answer during a postgame press conference that went viral. The question came via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, who asked Spoelstra about turning Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic into a scorer or passer when playing against him. It's safe to say Spoelstra wasn't a fan of the question at the time, via ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.

“That’s ridiculous. That’s just… that’s the untrained eye saying something like that. This guy is an incredible player… You can’t just say, ‘oh let’s make him a scorer.’” Erik Spoelstra on making Nikola Jokic a scorer or a passer. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/FI7I3jC4jg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 5, 2023

“That’s ridiculous. That’s just… that’s the untrained eye saying something like that,” Spoelstra said. “This guy is an incredible player… You can’t just say, ‘oh let’s make him a scorer.'”

Shelburne recently provided an update on the exchange with the Heat head coach, saying her and Spoelstra “are fine.”

"Erik Spoelstra and I are fine. We talked after the game, he watched that clip back and texted me saying, 'Sorry. I don't know why I said that.'" Ramona Shelburne on her viral exchange with the Miami Heat head coach after Game 2pic.twitter.com/TkpBxTkpdP https://t.co/SI3J6caleY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 7, 2023

“Erik Spoelstra and I are fine,” Shelburne said. “We talked after the game, he watched that clip back and texted me this morning saying ‘sorry, I don't know why I said that.'”

Shelburne also added that she understands it's nothing personal when she receives an answer like that. Spoelstra is in the midst of trying to lead the Heat to an NBA Finals upset victory over the Nuggets, so he is focused on that at the moment. Regardless, it was a positive update to hear that he texted Shelburne and apologized after the incident.

The Heat will host the Nuggets on Wednesday in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Denver earned a convincing Game 1 win, but Miami roared back with a narrow Game 2 victory. Given how this series has gone so far, it wouldn't be surprising to see Game 3 come down to the wire.