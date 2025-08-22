Seems like Adam Schefter got his hand caught in the Baltimore Ravens’ rumor jar. After John Harbaugh said the injury was OK, Jackson laughed at Schefter’s “scarier” claim about the significance, according to a post on X by Sarah Ellison.

“Lamar Jackson responded to ESPN NFL’s Instagram account that asked Adam Schefter, “Is Lamar Jackson’s foot injury scarier than the Ravens are letting on?”

Schefter said it was.

Lamar laughed 🤣”

Schefter had claimed there was more to the story, according to a post on X by NFL on ESPN.

“If it was anything that was nothing, [John Harbaugh] wouldn't have to pray that Lamar Jackson's X-rays would've turned the way that it did.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seems to be OK

Harbaugh said the team did an X-ray out of caution, according to nytimes.com.

“He got his foot stepped on like we said yesterday,” Harbaugh said after Thursday’s practice. “They did a quick X-ray, and there’s no damage or anything like that. I’m sure it’s a little sore today, so we just kept him in. He’s going to be good.”

Jackson stayed on the field a few more plays after the injury.

If Jackson winds up being OK, the Ravens offense should be among the NFL’s best. Included in the mix is a stout offensive line that is strong in the starting five and has plenty of depth, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I'd say we've got the five, then what's the nine if we keep nine?” Harbaugh said. “Do we keep 10? It's hard to do, but we have 10 worthy guys for sure. Then the practice guys are all kind of up in the air right now.”

And there’s no doubt where the team wants to go at the end of the year. It’s Super Bowl or major disappointment.

“I think it just speaks to the hunger of the team,” defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. said. “I think we've got a lot of guys that are hungry, whether that's for a job or a championship.”