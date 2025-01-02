MIAMI – Before the Miami Heat take on the Indiana Pacers Thursday night in the second game of a back-to-back, a connection that seems to be building is one between star Tyler Herro and first-round rookie Kel'el Ware.

It was partly on display during the Heat's win over the Pelicans on Wednesday as head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about his expectations for what that relationship could look like on the court.

Wednesday marked another productive game for Ware in the minutes that he did receive where he came in as the primary backup for Bam Adebayo, replacing Kevin Love who had the role for the majority of last season.

With Herro's leap in becoming a dynamic scorer and the talent and size Ware brings, Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints how “exciting” both in two-man actions can be.

“I want to be open to all the possibilities,” Spoelstra said. “It's unveiling in real-time right now. That's what's exciting about it. But it's the intentions, you know, that the guys are bringing every single day, working at it, even just in the walkthrough here, you know, just working on the finer details of timing, of screening, of getting to the rim. All of those things.”

The Heat's All-Star hopeful in Herro was once again impressive against the Pelicans where he led the team with 32 points on 11-for-22 shooting from the field, including hitting five of his 12 attempts from deep.

As for Ware, he made all of his four attempts, including one from deep, resulting in 10 points in close to 17 minutes, which is a new career-high for the rookie out of Indiana University.

Heat's Tyler Herro speaks on relationship with Kel'el Ware

While the connection between Herro and Adebayo has been alive and well for the past number of seasons, the guard has another weapon when working with the second unit in Ware, who can serve as a worthy lob threat in pick and rolls.

Beyond what they can do on the floor, Herro spoke after the win over New Orleans about their friendship off the court and how “he soaks everything up” in terms of learning the NBA.

“Me and Kel'el, we hang out off the court almost every day, that's my man right there,” Herro said. “So I'm excited to just continue to keep growing with him. He listens; he soaks everything up.

“So every time he comes out the game, he learned something from what he just did, his little stint for four or five minutes, he learned something every time he comes out. So he's only going to get better. I'm just really excited to see him grow.”

At any rate, both Herro and Ware will continue to build their connection as the season progresses as Miami is 17-14 before the matchup with Indiana, which puts them sixth in the Eastern Conference. After the Pacers game, they finish the home stand Saturday against the Utah Jazz, which then leads to a long six-game road trip.