We're back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to the Eastern Conference for the continuation of this current season series. The Indiana Pacers will visit the Miami Heat with their season series tied at 1-1. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Heat prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, going a modest 6-4 in their last 10 games leading into this one. They most recently fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-112, but notably beat the Boston Celtics in the prior game 123-114. They'll look for another win against a tough Miami squad.

The Miami Heat are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference after winning three of their last four games. They'll host the Pelicans before facing Indiana on this back-to-back, but they're hoping to string some wins together following their most recent 104-100 win over the Houston Rockets.

Here are the Pacers-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Heat Odds

Indiana Pacers: +2 (-112)

Moneyline: +110

Miami Heat: -2 (-108)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 226.5 (-112)

Under: 226.5 (-108)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers are making the most out of their injury situation as the addition of Pascal Siakam has proven to be a game-changer for this team. He leads them in scoring with 19.9 PPG and rebounds with 7.2 per game. Tyrese Haliburton has been able to focus more on his passing with 8.6 APG, ranking him fifth in the NBA. Still, this team is full of young talent and these periods throughout the season will be about getting healthy and remaining consistent within their schedule.

Bennedict Mathurin also came ready to play against Milwaukee with one of the best games he's had all season. The Pacers also managed to ride step-for-step with Milwaukee in terms of rebounding the basketball, so their ability to rebound as a team will certainly help carry their momentum forward. Look for Myles Turner to have an advantageous matchup in the paint as he'll serve the Pacers in manning the paint and grabbing second-chance opportunities.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat have been a streaky team this season and they're currently trending in the right direction with their last few wins. They beat both the Magic and the Rockets with Tyler Herro serving as the team's leading scorer over the last three games. With Jimmy Butler still out of the lineup, Herro is doing more than picking up the slack as he's been a constant spark plug for this team offensively. Bam Adebayo has also been doing a fine job and recorded 10 rebounds in their last win over Houston.

The Miami Heat are also seeing improved production from Jaime Jacquez Jr. as he's quickly turned into a spot-up shooter that can heat up when they need him to. Alongside Duncan Robinson, the Heat have a number of skilled shooters they can look towards when the game hangs in the balance. The recent suspension of Terry Rozier will certainly hurt them in terms of game flow, but this Heat team has been known to make the most of a tough situation all season.

Final Pacers-Heat Prediction & Pick

Both teams each won a respective game against each other this season with the margin coming by nine or more points on both occasions, so it'll be interesting to see which side takes the driver's seat in this one. The Pacers certainly seem like the better defensive team at the moment and they're doing a great job of out-rebounding teams and keeping themselves in the game.

The Heat are 9-5 playing at home this season and 7-7 ATS in those games. Overall, they're 14-16 ATS on the season, but perform much better at 11-7 when listed as the betting favorites. The Pacers have a worse mark at 14-19 ATS and they're just 8-12 on the road this season.

Still, the Pacers could stand a chance to win this game if they're able to rebound the ball aggressively once again. They won't have to worry about Jimmy Butler attacking the paint, so this should be a game where we see Haliburton open his skill set and show off some of his scoring as well. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Indiana Pacers to cover this spread on the road as they put together a strong effort against Miami.

Final Pacers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers +2 (-112)