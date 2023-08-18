To take down the team with the best record in the NBA in the first-round of the playoffs was a big accomplishment for the Miami Heat. Being able to make the NBA Finals as the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference was an even greater accomplishment for this organization.

While they came up short of their ultimate championship goals, the Heat have reminded everyone across the league that they are capable of competing for a championship and the job head coach Erik Spoelstra continues to do is simply remarkable. Every single year, Miami finds talent and production where no other team could, which is why he is one of the greatest coaches of all-time.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, there are a lot of questions being asked regarding who will be on the Heat's roster. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are obviously not going anywhere, but everyone else's status with the franchise is up in the air due to Damian Lillard's desire to to be traded. The Portland Trail Blazers star has made his intentions of playing in Miami clear, which is why there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding this team's personnel.

Currently helping coach Team USA ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Spoelstra spoke with ESPN's Brian Windhorst about the state of the Heat's roster and what his mindset is ahead of training camp in September.

"We have most of our work done. We're bringing back the majority of our players and that's a luxury…That's a great core." Erik Spoelstra 🗣️pic.twitter.com/OeRJSIxAjP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 18, 2023

“I'm just immersed here. You know, we had most of our works done,” Spoelstra stated while at Team USA's practice. “We're bringing back the majority of our players and that's a luxury in this league. Things are so transient, things are moving fast and it seems like things are moving faster than they did four, five, six years ago. We feel great about our group. We made some nice additions, we feel.”

While Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Cody Zeller left in free agency, the Heat brought back former shooting guard Josh Richardson and they also signed Thomas Bryant in the offseason. As Spoelstra went on to say, he feels the team added versatility and the experience they need.

“Josh Richardson, getting another family member back into our program. Thomas Bryant, who we have been a big fan of and [Jaime] Jaquez as our draft pick. We are excited,” Spoelstra elaborated. “He's a guy that you can plug and play right now. He's a little bit older and has a great deal of experience, so adding those guys to the mix and bringing everyone back. Tyler [Herro] is healthy, Jimmy and Bam, that's a great core. We are excited about it.”

With or without Lillard, the Heat will begin the 2023-24 NBA season on October 25 at home versus the Detroit Pistons.