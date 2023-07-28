Since Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, word around the NBA is that he and his agent Aaron Goodwin have been pushing for the seven-time All-Star to be traded to the Miami Heat. In fact, it has been said that Lillard will only accept a trade to the Heat and will not play for any other franchise.

This has resulted in a lot of drama surrounding the situation, as the Heat have not been wanting to give up much in trade negotiations knowing that Lillard wants to play for them and the Blazers are not wanting to relinquish their generational talent for nothing.

On Friday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the NBA sent a memo to all 30 teams in the league outlining this situation involving Lillard and sending a warning to the Blazers guard and his agent about requesting a trade to one team.

“The NBA sent a memo to its 30 NBA teams informing them that they have interviewed Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin about his stance that he only wants to play in Miami, that yes, he wants a trade, as we've reported via sources, that also his agent has said publicly that he only wants to play in Miami,” Charania stated on The Rally. “The league advised both Lillard and Goodwin that any future comments of the sort as far of him only wanting to play in Miami will subject him to discipline.”

According to Charania, the memo also outlines to the NBPA that any future comments by players and their agents, similar to the ones made by Lillard and his agent about going to only one other team, will potentially be subject to disciplinary actions as well. Per the memo, Goodwin denied telling teams that Lillard would only play in and accept a trade to Miami.

Here's the full NBA memo, courtesy of Chris Haynes:

“Recent media reports stated that Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, called multiple NBA teams to warn them against trading for Lillard because Lillard’s only desired trade destination is Miami. Goodwin also made public comments indicating that Lillard would not fully perform the services called for under his player contract if traded to another team. “We interviewed Goodwin and Lillard and also spoke with several NBA teams to whom Goodwin spoke. Goodwin denied stating or indicating to any team that Lillard would refuse to play for them. Goodwin and Lillard affirmed to us that Lillard would fully perform the services called for under his player contract in any trade scenario. The relevant teams provided descriptions of their communications with Goodwin that were mostly, though not entirely, consistent with Goodwin’s statements to us. “We have advised Goodwin and Lillard that any future comments, made privately to teams or publicly, suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade will subject Lillard to discipline by the NBA. We also have advised the Players Association that any similar comments by players or their agents will be subject to discipline going forward.”

The NBA and commissioner Adam Silver are obviously very aware of Lillard, one of the league's best players, requesting a trade out of Portland and they are not going to let him try to dictate this scenario. The All-Star guard obviously has a say in where he ends up, but the league does not want this being the blueprint for how trades are handled moving forward, as every other team in the league should be given an equal chance to trade for any player in the league, regardless of their talent-level.

As things stand in trade talks right now, no real offers have been discussed, as the Blazers continue to mull what their options are. Whether or not this memo impacts trade talks involving Damian Lillard is yet to be seen, but this could potentially open up an avenue for other teams outside of the Heat to pursue the Blazers' guard.

Lillard, 33, is coming off an injury-riddled season in which he played in 58 games, averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game. He was named an All-Star and to the All-NBA list for the seventh time in his career this past season.