The Boston Celtics live to fight another day. They survived Game 5 against the Miami Heat on Thursday to force another do-or-die contest in Game 6 on Saturday night. The Heat are still in the driver’s seat here, but there’s also no denying they are also facing a ton of pressure after losing back-to-back games to a surging Celtics side.

In spite of their blunder, however, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra remains extremely confident in the position that they are in. When asked about whether or not he’s concerned about where Miami is mentally after losing by 30 total points combined in two straight games, Coach Spo had a defiant response:

“Who cares about mood? We have a gnarly group. I think so much of that is overrated,” Spoelstra said. “It’s a competitive series. You always expect things to be challenging in the Conference Finals. One game doesn’t lead to the next game. Based on all the experience that we’ve had, it doesn’t matter in the playoffs. It doesn’t matter if you lose by whatever. We beat them by whatever in Game 3. It just doesn’t matter.”

Spoelstra also promised that his team will “play much better on Saturday” in Game 6 and that at this point, this is the only thing they have to focus on. If you know Coach Spo, then you can be sure that he’s going to do everything he can to prepare his group for the task ahead. Spoelstra has been in this position many times in the past, and he knows what it will take to finally close this one out in Game 6.