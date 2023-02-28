Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t hide the fact that they were frustrated heading to Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. And wouldn’t they be? Jimmy Butler and co. were on a four-game skid entering the showdown and really needed a win.

Fortunately, the Heat fought hard to pull off a narrow 101-99 victory against their East rivals.

Now speaking to reporters in his postgame presser, Spoelstra revealed their mentality in the contest and how the Heat were able to survive a testy affair against the third-seeded Sixers.

“We were all disappointed about the last two games. Four games, really. And at some point, you just have to take a stand and figure it out and gut out a win,” Spoelstra shared, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sure enough, the Heat showed the Sixers how hungry they are to win the matchup. Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey all breached the 20-point mark and combined for 70 points in the meeting, but Jimmy Butler and the rest of Miami countered it with a balanced effort. Five Heat players scored in double figures, led by Butler who actually had a near triple-double of 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Here’s to hoping that Erik Spoelstra’s men will be able to maintain the momentum they just got from the statement win. They are still in the seventh seed in the East, and so their final stretch of games will be crucial in their bid to automatically qualify for the postseason.

Perhaps the newfound mentality they have will be beneficial as they try to close the season in style.