Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The stage is set for the 2023 NBA Finals. On one side, we have the Denver Nuggets, the first-seeded powerhouse that tore through the Western Conference like a paper shredder. On the other side is the Miami Heat, who overcame insurmountable odds to make it to the final dance. Most of the talk will be centered around the stars, naturally. However, it’s worth noting that we also have a matchup between two of the best coaches in the league right now.

Erik Spoelstra and Michael Malone are arguably the best coaches in the NBA today. Interestingly, the legendary Heat coach has some ties with the Nuggets. His father, Jon Spoelstra, was an executive for Denver, albeit for an extraordinarily short time, per Terry Frei.

“This probably has been noted, but just in case … When Erik Spoelstra was a gritty University of Portland Pilots point guard, his father, Jon, briefly was president and GM of … the Denver Nuggets. Had been Blazers exec, became Nets exec.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Spoelstra’s father was hired by the Nuggets in 1989 to be their president and general manager. However, he resigned after just 90 days due to a dispute with the management. Prior to that, he served as an executive for the Buffalo Braves (now the Los Angeles Clippers) and the Portland Trailblazers. He would then go on to serve as the president of the New Jersey Nets. His son, Erik, has been with the Heat since 2001, and has led Miami to six Finals appearances and two rings since 2008.

The Heat nearly etched their name in basketball infamy after allowing the Celtics to tie the series while holding a 3-0 lead. However, they were able to survive Game 7 thanks to Caleb Martin’s hot shooting. Now, they need to quickly turn around and figure out how to deal with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in the Finals.