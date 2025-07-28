Alex Cora brought up a unique theory about Alex Bregman after the Boston Red Sox's 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.

Going into the game, the Red Sox and Dodgers were even at one game apiece in the three-game series. Boston hosted the contests, making the series finale a crucial one to win.

Bregman was more than willing to oblige. In the bottom of the fifth inning, he launched a two-run rocket to left-center field, securing Boston the lead they needed to win.

Cora reflected on Bregman's heroics after the game, per Masslive. He recounted an interaction he had with him when the third baseman used to represent the Houston Astros.

“I was joking with him…I was like, ‘Man, every Sunday here since 2017, you’ve been good,’” Cora said. “I don’t know what the numbers are. Probably made that stuff up. But it feels like day game, Sunday, Alex has crushed us in the past (when he was with Houston). And this year, he’s doing a good job.”

How Alex Cora, Red Sox played against Dodgers

Alex Cora and the Red Sox got the win they needed against the Dodgers, winning the series 2-1.

Boston took the lead with a sac fly from Trevor Story until Los Angeles scored three runs in the third and fourth frames. The hosts responded with three in the fifth inning, getting an RBI triple from Roman Anthony and the game-winning homer from Bregman.

The Red Sox's bullpen came through with key plays down the stretch. After giving up three runs after four innings, the Dodgers went scoreless for the remainder of the contest. Walker Buehler started as he lasted 4.2 innings, striking out four batters while conceding four hits and three runs. Brennan Bernardino earned the win while Jordan Hicks received the save.

Boston improved to a 57-50 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AL East Division standings. They are one game behind the New York Yankees and 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox will prepare for their next series, being on the road. They face the Minnesota Twins as Game 1 will take place on July 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET.