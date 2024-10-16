With the preseason well underway as the Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday in another showcase, 120-117, fans once again got to see what they can expect from Tyler Herro this season. As there has been massive speculation regarding Herro's role with the Heat, there's no doubt that he has the confidence in head coach Erik Spoelstra as he spoke about the guard Wednesday.

Herro is entering his sixth season with Miami and in the NBA in general as there have been ups and downs involving immense trade speculation and also explosive play. Speaking to the media before Wednesday's preseason contest against the Atlanta Hawks, Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints that there is a ton of aspects that Herro differs in now compared to when he was as a rookie that goes far beyond maturity.

“There's a lot of differences,” Spoelstra said. “Look, you're heading into year six, I think he's matured and grown each year, both on and off the court. I think this is the clearest he's been in the mind coming into a season. He had a really productive offseason, I was really pleased with the work that he put in and intentionality to his work, and that's on the basketball court and also in the weight room. He's just in a really good place, you know, right now and the speed, you know, that he brings our team along with Terry, I think it's something good for us. We need that pop, you know, to our staff and you can feel that when they're both on the court.”

Heat's Tyler Herro has his focus on one aspect this season

Last season was a tumultuous one to say the least for the 24-year old as he played 42 games, missing a significant amount of time with various injuries. On the other hand, the University of Kentucky product averaged 20.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three-point range.

A point of emphasis this season has been to stay healthy and fill in his role with a projected Heat starting lineup of other stars such as Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Terry Rozier. Herro would say to ClutchPoints during the team's media day that “the biggest thing” is staying healthy.

“Business as usual,” Herro said on his offseason process. “Try to continue to get better every single year. You know, getting stronger, continuing to to keep my mind right, get my mind right and prepare for this long season. And obviously trying to stay healthy was a big thing for me this season. Being healthy is my biggest thing.”

While he had a groin strain that kept him out of the open scrimmage and the preseason opener, he is at a full go now and is ready to contribute for the long haul. The regular season starts on Oct. 23 as the Heat face the Orlando Magic.