As the Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs in a preseason squeaker Tuesday night, 120-117, fans got an extended look into the most anticipated aspect of the team this upcoming season. Looking at the Heat's projected starting lineup, this preseason has been a chance to showcase them to build the chemistry which was put on display in the victory against the Spurs.

Miami's starting lineup played both halves of the game since it was their second game played with one another as it consists of Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and Bam Adebayo. While they came out during the Heat's home preseason opener agains the Pelicans Sunday, it led to middling results compared to Tuesday which saw a more cohesive unit to the approval of head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Yeah, I like it, you know, but who cares what the head coach thinks they like it,” Spoelstra said. “They're comfortable, they're gaining confidence and the most important thing is they're intentional about the work and the process of putting this, you know, together just to start the season, and then we know, we'll see what happens once we get into it, and we'll have to figure things out. But I love the intent so far.”

It was a stark contrast from last game where due to it being their first game together, aspects were jumbled until it became better later in the contest. Tuesday, the starting five flowed in transition better, knew each others strengths, found the right spots for buckets, and more.

Heat's Terry Rozier speaks on the chemistry with the team

Besides the main two stars in Butler and Adebayo, a key part of the starting five to get antiquated is Rozier who was acquired at the trade deadline last season and missed the last 11 games of the season with a neck issue. Having the full offseason to recover and get extended minutes in each preseason game, he spoke highly of the chemistry between everybody and the time used to recover.

“It feels great,” Rozier said. “I think we've been building great relationships since Bahamas. You know, just, basically, just focused on getting my wind up, because I know everything else to take care of itself.”

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Rozier said when asked if the offseason was an ample opportunity to get his bearings straight. “Got a lot of time to really get our bodies right, get our minds right. So, you know, now we here, it's time to go. I think we all got one, one thing and goal in mind, so that's what we want to do.”

Rozier would finish with five points on two for eight shooting to go with five assists and five rebounds as he looks to be better and become the ultimate playmaker for the Miami. Besides the chemistry to the rest of the group, the fans have also been interested in how he plays alongside a fellow guard in Herro.

Heat's Tyler Herro on “the biggest thing” with the starting five

The Heat star in Herro said before how he'll fit in any unit and showed that Tuesday where he scored 14 points to go along with four assists as he succeeded when he was on and off the ball. He's working on getting acclimated with everybody on the floor and said how fulfilling it's been just to be out there with his teammates.

“Yeah, it feels good just getting out there on the court with the guys just getting minutes, getting reps,” Herro said. “I think that's the biggest, biggest thing at this point, just being able to go out there and work through the different things, spacing, where guys like to be, guys strength spots, and where they like the ball. So we've been working at it for a couple weeks now, since Bahamas, since training camp started, and everyone's open to it so it's good.”

All five of them played well, especially on defense as the Spurs had to earn for their makes until the third quarter where it got interesting and turned into a close game where the second and third unit finished it out with a win. The Heat now look ahead to the backend of the back-to-back as they face the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday where it's expected that the starters have little to no involvement.