The Boston Celtics put up a formidable fight on Monday night. This is despite the fact that Jayson Tatum suffered a game-changing ankle injury in the first possession of the game. In the end, though, their effort fell short as the Miami Heat ended up blowing out Boston on their own home floor, en route to booking their place in the NBA Finals.

It was still a relatively close game entering the fourth quarter with the Heat up by just 10 points. However, Miami went on one of their trademark runs early in the period, which allowed them to blow the game wide open. At the four-minute mark of the final quarter, Heat studs Max Strus and Gabe Vincent knew that the Celtics were cooked:

Max Strus and Gabe Vincent had this exchange with 4 minutes left in Game 7 of Heat-Celtics: Max: "We're going to the finals." Gabe: "It's not over yet." Max: "It's over. The fans were leaving. It was dead." 😅 (via @TheJaxShow) pic.twitter.com/IRDZ8CZot1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2023

That’s savage. Then again, you have to give the Heat a ton of credit for taking out the Boston crowd from the get-go. The fans were fired up right before tip-off, but it didn’t take long for Miami to take control of the game. The supporters never really got into it, and as Strus pointed out, they already started exiting the arena with four minutes still remaining in the contest.

By the time the game was over, the majority of the fans had already left their seats. The Heat celebrated their triumph in front of a virtually empty stadium, which in truth, must have been a tremendous feeling for the squad. Miami knew they could win in Boston in this winner-take-all matchup, and they did just that on Monday night.