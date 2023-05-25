Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent has played an instrumental role in the team’s deep playoff run this spring. He has shined on the offensive side of the ball. In this postseason, he’s averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting an efficient 37.5% from behind the three-point arc.

But, unfortunately for Heat fans, Vincent won’t be playing in Thursday night’s Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. The Heat announced that he will sit out Game 5 due to an ankle sprain he suffered back in Game 4.

On Thursday morning, Vincent spoke to the media and expressed disappointment in the fact that he will miss Game 5 vs. the Celtics, per a tweet from South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman:

“really unfortunate, for sure.”

Gabe Vincent, 26, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.1 blocks, 1.4 turnovers, and 2.3 personal fouls per game across 68 appearances this season (34 starts).

The former UC Santa Barbara star shot the ball with great efficiency from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign — Vincent’s 87.2% free-throw percentage was the highest of his pro career.

Expect Thursday’s matchup between the Heat and Celtics to go down to the wire now that Gabe Vincent is out of the lineup. After all, the Celtics’ season will be on the line, so they’ll have a lot to play for. But let’s hope that Jimmy Butler can take over during the fourth quarter on Thursday and lead the Heat to a victory and an NBA Finals berth.