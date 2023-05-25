Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent put together a solid offensive performance in Tuesday’s Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. He scored 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field and dished out four assists in a game the Heat went on to lose by a final score of 116-99. So when the Heat re-visit the TD Garden on Thursday night to play Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Celtics, every Heat fan will surely be dying to know: Is Gabe Vincent playing tonight in Game 5 vs. the Celtics?

Gabe Vincent injury status vs. Celtics

The Heat initially had Vincent listed as questionable for Game 5 due to a left ankle sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. However, Miami quickly ruled Vincent out for the contest on Thursday morning due to the injury he picked up in Game 4, which will be a huge loss for the Heat in this extremely important contest.

Via Shams Charania:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Development: Miami’s Gabe Vincent is listed out for Game 5 vs. Boston tonight with an ankle sprain.”

Gabe Vincent, 26, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.1 blocks, 1.4 turnovers, and 2.3 personal fouls per game across 68 appearances this season (34 starts).

The former UC Santa Barbara star shot the ball with great efficiency from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign — Vincent’s 87.2% free-throw percentage was the highest of his pro career.

Vincent had been on fire against the Celtics early on in this series (17.5 PPG, 2.3 APG, 2 RPG, 57.9 FG%, 50 3P%) so this is a huge loss for Miami. Others on the bench will have to step up in his absence, or else this series could end up shifting back to Miami for Game 6. Vincent’s status had been up in the air for awhile, but now we know for sure that he won’t be taking the court for the Heat in Game 5.