The Miami Heat have the bulk of their focus on their immediate task, which is facing the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals as they look to extend their postseason run. However, they likely can’t help but glance at their offseason schedule, especially with multiple players that are currently in their playoff rotation reaching free agency this offseason.

Players such as Gabe Vincent, a defensive-minded backcourt piece that’s stepped up while starting in place of veteran point Kyle Lowry.

Averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game for the Heat during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Vincent isn’t without his flaws as a player that’s far better on one end of the court than the other. Nonetheless, his performance for the Heat this season — this postseason in particular — has led to the four-year pro gaining plenty of interest before free agency.

“He’s gonna have a significant market around the league,” Charania says, “as a guy that can not only potentially start, but also come off the bench.”

“Gabe Vincent is going to be an unrestricted free agent. He’s played four seasons in Miami. He came up as a guy who was undrafted, had to play in the G League, two-ways, minimums and now he’s going to be in a position – he’s a starter for this Heat team, took Kyle Lowry’s spot when Lowry was out… this Heat team is sticking with Vincent as a starter.”