The Miami Heat just lost a big piece at the start of NBA free agency. This comes in the form of Gabe Vincent, who has reportedly decided to take his talents to Hollywood on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Vincent was an undeniably crucial piece for Miami's Finals run this past season, which is exactly why his departure prompted mixed reactions from now-ex-teammates Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin.

For his part, Adebayo expressed how happy he is for Vincent now that he got the bag with the Lakers:

Vincent will now be earning north of $10 million per year in LA, which is a considerable leap from the $1.8 million he pocketed last season with the Heat. Bam could not be more proud.

Caleb Martin, on the other hand, could not help but share his heartbroken reaction to this news:

Caleb Martin reacts to Gabe Vincent leaving the Heat for the Lakers in Free Agency: "🥺😭💔" pic.twitter.com/uLVL7LVMjr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2023

Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, and Max Strus were the Heat's trio of undrafted sensations, and all three balled out for Miami this past year. They obviously formed a bond as they all shared the experience of being overlooked early on in their NBA careers. Vincent is headed to greener pastures now, though, and while Martin is sad to see him go, I'm also sure that he's glad to see Gabe getting the money he deserves.

For their part, this is a very intriguing move for the Lakers. The arrival of Vincent seems to indicate that at least one of their free agent guards is now on his way out. Among Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, and Dennis Schroder, it appears that it's going to be the latter who will emerge as the odd man out.