Former NBA All-Star and analyst Gilbert Arenas shared his opinion on the drama surrounding Miami Heat president Pat Riley and his forward Jimmy Butler. As many speculate, the list of teams Riley could trade Butler to, Arenas blasted the stigma surrounding Heat Culture that Hall of Fame-caliber players fueled. This materialized in championships spearheaded by Riley, albeit with Miami or during his head-coaching days with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Arenas discussed Riley’s guidance on the bench and in the front office during a recent appearance on The Right Time with Bomani Jones.

“Your championships are coming from unicorn players, not from Heat Culture itself. You are using Heat Culture as if it’s actually done something. If Jimmy Butler would’ve won those two championships, that’s Heat Culture,” Arenas said. “A bunch of mediocre players, and boom, hard work pays off, but you bring in the Top 5 players in history. You’re winning with the Top 5 players in history. Magic, Kareem, LeBron, Shaquille O’Neal, look at the players that you had.”

For the Heat to return to championship contention, Riley will have to trade for his next future Hall of Fame player, according to Gilbert Arenas.

“You’re going to need a Giannis, a Wemby, a Jokic, right? You’re going to need one of them to win your next one,” Arenas added. “History says it for you.”

Butler was suspended indefinitely after leaving the team shootaround after hearing he wouldn’t be in the starting lineup.

Heat legend Tim Hardaway on the Pat Riley-Jimmy Butler saga

Tim Hardaway spoke about Pat Riley, Jimmy Butler, and the Heat organization's approach. Hardaway pointed to Riley giving Butler unprecedented freedom that most organizations don't permit, per The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“You let him [Butler] fly on his own private jet to different places, and he’ll meet the team but shoot around. You let that stuff get out of hand. And then when Jimmy Butler, now I’m gonna tell you that, he deserves his money,” Hardaway said.

At the same time, Hardaway believes that despite Jimmy Butler’s bitter feelings, he’s still got to show up to work and act professionally.

“But you can’t play 60 percent of the games,” Hardaway added.” You got to understand Pat is in the driver’s seat. We don’t have to trade you. And you’re still under contract. Understand you want to get traded, but you still gotta go out there and not jeopardize the game. ”

Expand Tweet

The NBA trade deadline is on February 6.