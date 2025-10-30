The Miami Heat have gotten off to a hot start to the season, but overshadowing that has been the ongoing scandal involving point guard Terry Rozier. Rozier was recently arrested by the FBI for alleged illegal gambling activities relating to NBA games, and has since been put on unpaid leave as the case commences.

Left to absorb the brunt of the fallout from this scandal are the Heat themselves, and recently, Miami beat writer Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald broke down all the ways the Heat have gotten the short end of the stick in this saga, dating back to when they first acquired Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets.

“1). NBA, in approving Rozier trade, did not tell Heat about ongoing feds investigation of Rozier. 2) Charlotte did not tell the Heat. 3) Miami must continue paying Rozier salary (not to Terry, but into interest bearing account). 4). Heat, so far, has been given no cap relief to replace him and continues with 13 players, minus injured guys (so 9 or 10 tonight),” reported Jackson on X, formerly Twitter.

But the list didn't end there.

“5). Per (Brian Windhorst), Heat cannot use Rozier as salary cap ballast in trade. 6). Heat has not been given draft pick back (at this point), meaning next 4 1st rounders are frozen for trade purposes. 7). NBA hasn't voided Rozier deal (unlike Jontay Porter, who was voided by NBA before federal charges), meaning Heat has no room under tax line to sign replacement,” he added.

He also noted that “Windy said yesterday he doesn't expect NBA will allow Heat to use Rozier as salary facilitator in trade.”

A tough break for the Heat

If the NBA truly didn't tell the Heat of their ongoing investigation into Rozier when they acquired him from the Hornets, then Miami certainly has grounds to be upset and ask for their first round pick back.

While some of the items on Jackson's list are double-dipping the same point, meaning that there aren't really eight separate ways the Heat are being wronged, the organization still clearly has some legitimate qualms with the NBA about how the situation has been handled.