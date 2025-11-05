ARC Raiders features several different Crafting Stations in the workshop, all of which can be upgraded three times. However, not everyone knows what these stations do, what items they need to craft those stations, or how to upgrade them. Therefore, we made this guide to serve as a one-stop shop for all things related to the Crafting Stations in ARC Raiders, and how to upgrade them. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

All Crafting Stations in ARC Raiders

Overall, there are six different Crafting Stations in ARC Raiders:

All Gunsmith Crafting Station Upgrades in ARC Raiders

Level Crafting Requirement 1 20x Metal Parts, 30x Rubber Parts 2 3x Rusted Tools, 5x Mechanical Components, 8x Wasp Driver 3 3x Rusted Gear, 5x Advanced Mechanical Components, 4x Sentinel Firing Core

Overall, the Gunsmith Bench allows you to craft weapons and weapon attachments. Furthermore, you can upgrade your current weapons to improve various aspects of the gun.

Each upgrade to this station adds expanded set of weapons and attachments to craft. For example, you can craft an Apreggio Assault Rifle once your Gunsmith table reaches level 2.

Every Gear Bench Crafting Station Upgrade in ARC Raiders

Level Crafting Requirement 1 25x Plastic Parts, 30x Fabric 2 3x Power Cable, 5x Electric Components, 5x Hornet Driver 3 3x Industrial Battery, 5x Advanced Electrical Components, 6x Bastion Cell

The Gear Bench allows players to craft all sorts of Shields and Augments. Overall, there are three kinds of augments one can craft:

Combat Supports stronger shields Limited Backpack capacity & Quick Use slots

Looting Increased backpack slots and weight capacity Low defensive & tactical capability

Tactical Increased Quick slots Limited looting potental/survivability



Therefore, upgrading this station grants you access to even better augments with better benefits. Furthermore, you'll be able to craft better shields.

All Medical Lab Crafting Station Upgrades in ARC Raiders

Level Crafting Requirement 1 50x Fabric, 6x ARC Alloy 2 2x Cracked Bioscanner, 5x Durable Cloth, 8x Tick Pod 3 3x Rusted Shut Medical Kit, 8x Antiseptic, 5x Surveyor Vault

Overall, the Medical Lab is where you'll craft Bandages, Shield Rechargers, and Adrenaline Shots. Upgrades to this station grant access to even better quality versions of these items

Every Explosives Station Crafting Station Upgrade in ARC Raiders

Level Crafting Requirement 1 50x Chemicals, 6x ARC Alloy 2 3x Synthesized Fuel, 5x Crude Explosives, 5x Pop Trigger 3 3x Laboratory Reagents, 5x Explosive Compound, 3x Rocketeer Driver

The Explosives Station, as the name suggests, allows you to craft grenades. Upgrading this station grants access to more grenade types, which may prove useful in the deadlier areas topside.

All Utility Station Crafting Station Upgrades in ARC Raiders

Level Crafting Requirement 1 50x Plastic Parts, 6x ARC Alloy 2 2x Damaged Heat Sink, 5x Electrical Components, 6x Snitch Scanner 3 3x Fried Motherboard, 5x Advanced Electrical Components, 4x Leaper Pulse Unit

Overall, the Utility Station allows you to craft quick use items like the binoculars, door blockers, smoke grenades, and more. Higher levels of this station increase what you can make, like Zip Lines, hatch keys, and Photoelectric cloaks.

Every Refiner Station Crafting Station Upgrade in ARC Raiders

Level Crafting Requirement 1 60x Metal Parts, 5x ARC Powercell 2 3x Toaster, 5x ARC Motion Core, 8x Fireball Burner 3 3x Motor, 10x ARC Circuitry, 6x Bombardier Cell

In the Refiner, players can craft all sorts of crafting components like:

Uncommon Components Crude Explosives, Durable Cloth, Electrical Components, Mechanical Components

Rare Components Advanced Components (Mechanical, Electrical), Antiseptic, ARC (Circuity, Motion Core), Explosive Compound, Mod Components

Epic Components Magnetic Accelerator, Power Rod



Therefore, upgrading this station grants you access to rarer crafting components.

How to build Crafting Stations in ARC Raiders

To build a crafting station in ARC Raiders, switch to the Workshop Tab, and select the “+” icon on the bottom of the screen. Depending on how many stations you've already built, it will be on the bottom of the screen towards the center.

How to Upgrade your Crafting Station in ARC Raiders

To upgrade your crafting station:

Select the station you want to upgrade on the Workshop menu

Navigate to the Level Up Tab

Upgrade your station (must have necessary resources)

Lastly, every player has access to the Workbench. Overall, this allows you to build items that you possess blueprints for. Therefore, take good care to save your blueprints, while selling extra ones.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about in ARC Raiders' Workshop, and how to upgrade them. Now that you know what you need, you just need to go out there and get the necessary crafting materials. It's a lot easier said than done, as you'll have to face ARC and other players in this PvPvE experience.

