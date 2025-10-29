MIAMI – As the Miami Heat handled the Charlotte Hornets in a 144-117 win on Tuesday night, it was another eye-opening game for Jaime Jaquez Jr., coming off a sophomore slump. While Jaquez has been giving the Heat a tremendous boost to start the season, head coach Erik Spoelstra would highlight the traits that have been impacting games.

In a game where Miami missed Norman Powell, who was out against the Hornets due to groin soreness, Jaquez upped the intensity off the bench, finishing with a game-high 28 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds. Besides shooting nine of 14 from the field and two of four from three-point range, Spoelstra would point out the +43 that the young star recorded, calling it “remarkable.”

“Jaime was terrific tonight,” Spoelstra said. “That's an understatement. Plus 43 really is remarkable, you know, but he's playing downhill, he's making some really nice reads also, you know, when he collapses the defense. So we just want them to continue to gain confidence and not put a limit on that.”

Jaquez once again led the team's second unit, which at one point outscored Charlotte's 25-0, continuing the trend of the bench giving the Heat a second spark.

“Well, they really changed the energy,” Spoelstra said. “That's what we've talked about for a long time, is the second unit you want to exactly do that. There's a flow of the game, and when you come in, that ideally, there's a change in everything. Change in the feel of it, change in the energy, change in the physicality, and that's what they did. I mean, defensively, it was great. And they can play fast; they play well off each other. I think their confidence is growing. You know.”

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. reveals “biggest joy” from Hornets win

With the Heat's offense evolving in prioritizing a fast-paced, up-tempo offense, Jaquez has been one of the main beneficiaries of the new system. It has made Jaquez return to his strengths in attacking the paint, getting downhill, but it has been a night-and-day difference this season compared to last in regards to his instincts and decision-making as a playmaker.

After the outing, Jaquez would explain to ClutchPoints what he liked from his performance on Tuesday, highlighting that his “biggest joy” was making all eight of his free-throw attempts.

“I just like my ability to get downhill, attack and get in the paint and just create, I think that was one of my biggest takeaways,” Jaquez said. “I was happy that I knocked down a couple of threes, and I think most importantly, that I went eight for eight for the line. Think that was my biggest, biggest joy, eight for eight.”

Miami has recorded 109.1 possessions per 48 minutes in four games, making them the fastest in the league at pace, while also averaging 131.5 points per game, the most in the NBA so far.

“I think I took to it pretty well,” Jaquez said about the new offense. “Really, just move the ball. That's really what it is. You know, get the ball from one side to the other, create open space for guys to drive. We got a lot of guys who can really attack off the dribble, so we just got to give them space, and that movement of the ball really allows them to do that.”

At any rate, Jaquez looks to continue improving with the Heat as the team embarks on a four-game road trip, starting Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.