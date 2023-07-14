Veteran point guard Goran Dragic has expressed his intent to take his talents again to South Beach and rejoin the Miami Heat for the upcoming NBA season.

Dragic simply said in Slovenian that his “main desire is to return to Miami,” in an interview with SiolNet's Spela Lenart,

Goran Dragic played seven seasons with the Miami Heat from 2015-2021, and he played arguably his best NBA performances there.

The 45th pick of the 2008 draft achieved his only All-Star appearance in 2018 with Miami, while he helped Jimmy Butler lead the team to the finals during the 2020 bubble.

“My home is in Miami, I have both children there, they go to school there. It really all works out. I spent the best seven years of my career there and I think returning to Miami would be the icing on the cake,” Dragic further said.

Goran Dragic monitors Damian Lillard situation

Hearing the 37-year-old Dragic wanting a return to Miami should sound music to Butler's ears, but the former is currently checking out the offseason situation in the city.

The waiting game is still ongoing on whether both the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers would finally strike a trade that would bring Damian Lillard to South Beach.

“Now we wait, the happenings at the market are really varied. Now everyone is waiting for Damian Lillard to decide where he will go next, so everyone is off to a low start. When this is known, the action will also relax the other players, who may not be in the foreground as much anymore,” Dragic further said.

He added, “We are in talks with a few clubs, but much more will be known in a few days when the news will be released. You will see.”

If the Heat land both Lillard and Dragic, Dragic will work as Lillard's backup. .