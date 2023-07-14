Damian Lillard and his camp have made one thing clear this offseason. Not only does he want a trade out of the Portland Trail Blazers, he wants to land with the Miami Heat and the Miami Heat alone. In fact, Lillard's agent has reportedly been telling other interested teams not to trade for the Blazers star, as they might get an “unhappy” version of the 32-year old floor general.

To escalate the situation even further, Lillard's camp has sent signals that the star point guard will sit out training camp if the Blazers don't trade him to the Heat. That very thought, however, has drawn some laughs and eye rolls around the league, according to Matt Moore of Action Network.

“One thing everyone, and I mean everyone, I talked to has laughed at: the notion of Damian Lillard sitting out of training camp if he’s traded somewhere he doesn’t want to be. Everyone believes that to be an empty threat distributed by his agency, and it would take Lillard himself saying it on record to be refuted,” Moore wrote.

Given how much of a consummate professional Damian Lillard is, it's definitely difficult to believe that he'll be willing to go this far just to impose his will. And that's exactly what people around the league think, as they believe that Lillard will still give it his all regardless of which team he lands on.

“It’s a testament to the belief that Dame both loves the game and is too much of a professional to pull such a juvenile tantrum. He’ll play, he’ll play well, and the business side will make it work,” Moore added.

Even then, the Heat remain the only serious players in the Damian Lillard trade front, as other teams, such as the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, have been hesitant to include important pieces such as Jaylen Brown and Mikal Bridges, respectively.

“No one else has been willing to seriously engage the Blazers on a deal outside of the Heat. The aggressive posturing being performed by Dame’s representation has been successful in that regard,” Moore wrote.

Expect this Lillard trade saga to drag on deep into the offseason.